| Six Persons Burnt Alive After Hut Goes Up In Flames In Mancherial

Six persons burnt alive after hut goes up in flames in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:06 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Mancherial: In a midnight tragedy, six persons, including two children, were burnt alive when their tile-roofed-hut was gutted in a fire at Gudipelli-Venkatapur village in Mandamarri on Friday. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Mandamarri police said the victims were Masu Shivaiah (50), his wife Rajyalaxmi (45), daughter Mounika (22), granddaughters Himabindu (2) and Sweety and relative Shanigarapu Shanthaiah (55), all from Gudipelli Venkatapur village.

Shivaiah and others were charred to death when they were asleep and the hut caught fire around 1 am. On receiving information about the incident, firefighters from Mancherial town and police rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The bodies were shifted to the Mancherial Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan said that since the hut was built with wooden pillars, it got burnt easily and the six were burnt alive even before they realized that their hut caught fire.

Police suspected that either an explosion of an LPG cylinder or electrical short-circuit could have caused the accident. The exact reason has not been known so far.

Government Whip Balka Suman, expressing shock over the incident, assured all support to the kin of the victims on behalf of the State government.