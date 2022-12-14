Mancherial: Class IV girl donates hair for cancer survivor

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Mancherial: A Class IV girl student from a Vidyabharathi High School in Thandur mandal has set an example even for those older than her by donating her hair to a cancer survivor.

M Rithwika, daughter of Satheesh Kumar, showed her generous side by donating her hair for the cause in Hyderabad on December 10. She was felicitated by Surabhi Sharath Kumar, the correspondent of Vidyabharati educational institutions for coming forward to give away her hair to a cancer patient on Wednesday.

Sharath said Rithwika had set an example to other students by donating hair to a cancer survivor. He told other students to draw inspiration from her and help the needy. Students could donate organs too, he added. He appreciated Satheesh Kumar for raising his daughter and inculcating good traits.

These hair donations would help NGOs produce wigs to be given free of cost to people with cancer. Hair loss was a common side effect of cancer treatment that includes chemotherapy and radiation.