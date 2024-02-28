Girl student dies, kin hold officials responsible in Adilabad

Maheshwari, a Class VII student from a tribal welfare department's school in Mamadagida village in Adilabad Rural mandal, died while undergoing treatment at RIMS-Adilabad early in the morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 February 2024, 10:57 AM

Adilabad: Holding officials responsible for death of a student at an Ashram school, her family members and tribal rights organisation Tudumdebba staged a sit-in in front of RIMS-Adilabad, resulting in traffic coming to a standstill on the stretch here on Wednesday.

Maheshwari, a Class VII student from a tribal welfare department’s school in Mamadagida village in Adilabad Rural mandal, died while undergoing treatment at RIMS-Adilabad early in the morning. Her family members and members of Tudumdebba staged the sit-in front of the medical college. The agitators alleged that the headmaster of the school showed negligence in providing treatment to the girl.

Also Read Hanmakonda: Atmakur SI placed under suspension

The protesters wanted the officials to do justice for the victim. They demanded the officials of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to extend compensation to the kin. They asked Collector Rahul Raj to take steps to probe into the death of the student and to take stringent action against the officials responsible for the incident.

However, traffic on the main road was hit due to the protest. Motorists faced inconvenience in using the road. Students and employees of both private and government departments expressed displeasure after the traffic came to a grinding halt. They requested police to take steps to avoid traffic snarls on the stretch.