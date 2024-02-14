Man killed, son injured as bike hits bike in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A man died on the spot, while his son sustained serious injuries when one two-wheeler hit another near Neradigonda mandal centre on Tuesday night.

Neradigonda Sub-Inspector Srikanth said Jatala Ashok (45), an attender at the office of the RIMS-Adilabad director and native of Pippalkoti village, was killed on the spot and while his son Vishal suffered fractures on his legs when the other bike hit their motorcycle from behind,. Ashok and Vishal were on their way to Khanapur from Adilabad at the time of the mishap.

Rajitha, the wife of Ashok, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.