Adilabad: Pregnant woman dies on the way to RIMS, parents cry foul

Vimala's family members alleged that a head nurse of a primary health centre in Echoda mandal centre was responsible for the death of the woman who was 8 months pregnant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 05:50 PM

Adilabad: A 25-year old pregnant woman, Vimala Bai from Ponna X roads village in Sirikonda mandal, died on the way to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad on Wednesday.

Vimala’s family members alleged that a head nurse of a primary health centre in Echoda mandal centre was responsible for the death of the woman who was 8 months pregnant. They alleged that the nurse showed negligence in providing treatment to the woman who was admitted to the health centre when she developed labour pains.

The relatives also accused the nurse of advising them to go to RIMS, stating that the time taken in shifting the woman to the medical institute proved fatal for her.