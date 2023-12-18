Two MBBS students of RIMS Adilabad killed in road accident in Maharashtra

Upon learning about the incident, Rathod and doctors of the medical college went to a government hospital in Pandharkawada where the bodies were preserved. Parents of the victims were informed about the mishap. The bodies would be sent to native places of the students by evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:57 AM, Mon - 18 December 23

Representational Image.

Adilabad: Two final year MBBS students of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here were killed when motorbikes on which they were travelling rammed into a stationary lorry at Pandharkawada of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Sunday night.

RIMS Director Dr Jaisingh Rathod said that David Raj (23) from Parkal in Hanamkonda district and Bala Sai (24) of Vijayawada received fatal head injuries, resulting in death on the spot for the two. Raj and Sai along with four others reportedly left for Maharashtra after telling institute officials that they would have food in the neighbouring State.

Details of the outing by the students and the accident are yet to be ascertained.