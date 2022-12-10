| Six Youths Arrested For Attacking Up Traders In Khammam

Six youths who have attacked UP traders were arrested by Khammam two-town police on Saturday.

Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

In statement the two-town CI Sridhar said Kubersingh Naik, his sons Rohit Singh and Thilaksang Naik, who hail from the state of Uttar Pradesh were living in a rented house at Mamillagudem area of the city.

On Thursday night some youths tried to steal petrol from the motorbikes of the traders. Kubersingh Naik along with his sons questioned why they were taking petrol, then the youths left the place shouting at them.

After some time those youths along with others broke into Naik’s house and beat them indiscriminately with sticks, injuring them seriously and destroying valuables in the house.

The youths, Sheikh Hamza Nazim, Mohammad Faizan Aqeeb, Sheikh Zeshaan, Kanuganti Nitesh, Mohamad Adnaan and Shaik Khaja Moinoddin were sent to judicial remand, the CI said.