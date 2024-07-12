| Sixteen Suffer Electric Shock In Swimming Pool At Farmhouse On Outskirts Of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 July 2024, 05:03 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Sixteen people were injured from an electric shock when they were swimming in the pool at a farm house at Jalpally in Pahadishareef on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a group of 56 people from three different families from Aghapura in the old city visited the farmhouse for an outing.

In the evening, 16 guests entered into the swimming pool to swim and play water games.

According to the police, within seconds of the guests getting into the swimming pool, they were all struck by an electrical current that entered the water.

Among the injured were six women, five children, and three men.

The condition of Parvez (19) and Mohd Imtiaz (22), was said to be critical as they were got electrocuted for about two minutes.

Preliminary investigation suspect the cause of the electrical current to be faulty wiring for the pool lights. It is suspected that a live electric wire became compromised within the pool, causing the electrocution.

Case is being investigated.