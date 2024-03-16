Sixth guarantee to be implemented after elections: minister Ponguleti

Out of the six guarantees, five have already been implemented while the two promises were implemented within 48 hours of the formation of the Congress government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 08:36 PM

File Photo

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the 6th guarantee given by Congress party under Abhayahastam could not be implemented at present due to the election code and after the elections were over it would be implemented.

In the second phase of Indiramma Housing Scheme house site would be given along with Rs 5 lakh.

Srinivas Reddy launched development works at different places in Palair constituency on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion he said 31,000 jobs were given within 75 days of the formation of the government.

TSPSC has been revamped and thousands of jobs have been notified from group-one to group-four. A mega DSC would be announced to fill up 11062 vacancies. CC roads would be constructed in each village and colony in the constituency in the place of dirt roads.

Steps were being taken to address drinking water and irrigation water problems permanently, he added.