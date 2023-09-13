Skill corp had no Cabinet consent: CID

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Vijayawada: The Skill Development Corporation was constituted without any Cabinet approval, according to Andhra Pradesh CID chief Sanjay.

No rules were followed for establishing it and a private individual Ganta Subba Rao was entrusted with three responsibilities, he said.

It was planned in such a way that the department could contact the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directly and the latter had signed as many as 13 times in the GOs, including budget consent and council meeting, he revealed.

However, there was no mention in the MoU of engaging Siemens for setting up the skill centres and the agreement was reached with malafide intention, he stated.