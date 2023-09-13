| Ttd Chairman Says Its Ridiculous To Worry About Chandrababus Security

TTD chairman says it’s ridiculous to worry about Chandrababu’s security

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said nobody was above law and people were not bothered about Chandrababu's arrest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has remarked that it was ridiculous that the family members of Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu had said that there was no security for him in the prison.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said nobody was above law and people were not bothered about Chandrababu’s arrest.

“The probe into all corruption cases during Chandrababu regime including the Capital inner road alignment scam, irrigation projects scam, and ESI scam should be taken up briskly,” he demanded.