Skill Development Centre at Dandumalkapur Industrial Park by Dec: KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said the Skill Development Centre (SDC) being developed at the Telangana Industrialists Federation MSME Green Industrial Park at Dandumalkapur, abutting the National Highway 65 on the Vijayawada route, would be operational by December this year.

Sharing images of the SDC, the Minister on Saturday tweeted: “It is the largest MSME Park being built in Telangana by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and Telangana Industrialist Federation.”

Spread over 547 acres, the Dandumalkapur MSME Green Industrial Park is constructed to accommodate 589 MSME units. The park would facilitate in offering direct employment to 20,000 people and indirect employment to 16,000 people, he said.

“The TRS government is striving to improve employability of local youth by setting up skill development centre and also provide employment opportunities by establishing industrial parks,” Rama Rao tweeted.

Recently, a delegation of Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIDC) had visited the Industrial Park as part of their study tour. It is a first of its kind project where the MSME Industrial Park has a township integrated with it. About 60 per cent of the park is allotted to micro, small and medium enterprises. The park aims to foster `walk-to-work’ concept.

More than 200 units have begun construction of their production sites and are expected to go live by June next year. About 30 units have already started production here. The remaining units are also gearing up to start the construction shortly.

“In 2014, we had toured various industrial parks to understand how they operated. Today, we are in a position to inspire other States. That is mainly due to the effort of the Telangana Government in promoting the MSME segment. The TIF Green Industrial Park, when completed, will be the biggest MSME industrial park in South India,” said K Sudhir Reddy, President, TIF.

Power, water, roads, drainage system and other infrastructure have been created at the industrial park with about Rs.236 crore. The integrated township, planned in about 194 acres, will also have social infrastructure like the schools, commercial markets, entertainment zones and others.

The project also got appreciation from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and officials from the Invest India team who visited the industrial park recently.

The Industrial Park has now embarked to plant about 40,000 saplings in the premises and will be nurtured with a drip irrigation system.