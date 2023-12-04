MD of Sloka elected to Board of Directors of AAAI

The Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd, K Srinivas has been elected to the Board of Directors of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) consecutively for the second time.

The MD of Sloka Advertising, who is a familiar and noted figure with more than 30 years of experience in advertising and marketing, is first person from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to have been elected twice for the AAAI leadership.

Srinivas has been instrumental and highly successful in planning, implementing and setting future strategy resulting in the phenomenal growth of Sloka Advertising Pvt. Ltd., which is considered to be the most sought after agencies, a press release said.

“I’m extremely honored to be elected to the Board of this prestigious association which is a great opportunity and responsibility. I would strive to work in tandem with other Board members to uphold sound business practices,” he said.

Prashant Kumar, CEO-South Asia of Group M Media was re-elected as the president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAI) while Rana Barua of Havas media was unanimously elected Vice-president of the Association.

The AAAI, which was founded in 1945, is true representative with a very large number of highly reputed agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80 percent of the advertising business placed in the country.