| Smartagri Summit Cum Exhibition 2022 To Be Held In Hyderabad On Dec 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organizing its SmartAgri Summit cum Exhibition 2022 at Sheraton Hotel here on December 9. The theme of the summit is Sustainable Agriculture through AgriTech Solutions.

Dr. Ashok Dalwai, CEO, NRAA, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare & Chairman, Commission of Doubling Farmers’ Income, Dr. P. Chandra Shekara, Director General, National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) and Susheela Chintala, CGM, NABARD will be addressing the summit as speakers, a press release said.

Telangana has identified agriculture as a priority sector and is now focusing on developing technology-based solutions to benefit the farmers and policymakers. BCC&I feels that Hyderabad is the best suitable place in the country to create a platform for knowledge assimilation and dissemination in the space of Smart Agriculture.

The main focus area of the summit will be policy intervention, sustainable farming, agriculture marketing, agriculture finance and insurance, and agriculture tech and start-ups.