KTR writes to youngsters of Telangana: Asks to utilise opportunities, realise govt job dreams

In an open letter to the youth of Telangana on Sunday, Rama Rao said the State government was striving to ensure a bright future for the youth in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:52 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday urged the youth of Telangana to grab the opportunity and secure government jobs in the wake of a large number of vacancies notified by the State government. He said Telangana would etch its name in the nation’s history by becoming the only State to fill over 2.25 lakh government jobs within a span of nine years.

“By filling up over 2.25 lakh government jobs within a short span, the Telangana government is leading in the country in providing employment,” he said.

In an open letter to youth from the State, Rama Rao said the Telangana government was striving to ensure a bright future for the youth in the State. He said the TRS government had issued job notifications for more jobs than those promised. In tune with the one lakh government jobs promised in the TRS election manifesto, the State government had already completed recruitment to 1.35 lakh posts in the first term during 2014-18.

After coming to power during the second term, the TRS government has initiating measures to fill over 90,000 government posts. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued notifications for filling up 32,000 government jobs. Further, notifications for filling up vacancies in the Gurukul Educational Institutions would be issued soon, he added.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was successful in getting Presidential Orders amended to ensure that 95 per cent of all government jobs were reserved for local candidates. Further, the age limit was also relaxed benefiting scores of aspirants. He said the new zonal system introduced by the Chief Minister had realised the aspirations of the Telangana movement. Jobs in several government departments also were regularised.

Rama Rao said the State government adopted new methods and established new recruitment boards to expedite the process of recruitment where government jobs were being filled through the Public Service Commission, the Police Recruitment Board, Gurukul Educational Institutions, and other boards. Further, all the posts were being filled in a transparent manner by adopting new methods including scrapping of interviews for Group-I jobs to avoid discrimination.

The Minister stated that besides government jobs, the TRS government took numerous initiatives in providing a mammoth number of jobs in the private sector. Till now, over 17 lakh job opportunities were created in the private sector. The State government also created a robust startup ecosystem to encourage innovative ideas of youth by establishing T-Hub, T-Works, WE Hub, and TSIC among others.