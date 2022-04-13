Smugglers luring minors for ganja transportation: Nalgonda SP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Nalgonda S P Rema Raqjeshwar addressing a media conference in the District Police Office on Wednesday

Nalgonda: In the light of arrest of minors in ganja transportation case, Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari on Wednesday asked the parents to keep a close watch on their children, if any behavioral change found.

Speaking at a media conference here, Rema Rajeshwari said that the ganja smugglers were luring the minors for ganja transportation due to strict surveillance and check up by the police. Among seven ganja smugglers arrested by the district police on Wednesday, seven were minors and their parents didn’t have any knowledge on the activity of their children. The minors, who were turning as ganja peddlers for easy money, were also addicting to the ganja. The parents should be alert and keep an eye on the movement of their children, if they purchased bikes and costly cloths and having money without their financial support. The children moving with unknown new friends was also susceptible one, she added. She asked the parents keep their children aged between 15 and 21 under close watch as a precautionary measure.

She informed that Miryalaguda and Kattangur police arrested seven persons in two different cases and seized 3.5 kgs of ganja from their possession. In a shock, three of the seven arrested persons were minors. A special police team was setup to arrest Naveen alias Kulfi, who was resident of Suryapet and supplied ganja to arrested persons.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .