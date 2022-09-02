SNDP works at Picket Nala will complete in 15 days: Srinivas Yadav

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works at Picket Nala would be completed in 15 days, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said here on Friday. Due to the traffic restrictions imposed on account of the nala work at Rasoolpura, commuters have been facing hardships for last several days.

“Construction of the bridge on one side of Picket Nala has been completed and works on the other side of the nala will be completed within 15 days,” he said after inspection of works at Begumpet Nala being executed with Rs 45 crore and Picket Nala SNDP works that are underway with Rs 10 crore.

During the inspection, the Minister was accompanied by, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.