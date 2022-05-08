Hyderabad to have 100 per cent STP system soon: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

File Photo: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday announced that the State government was focusing on improving drainage and flood water management through Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in Hyderabad.

He said Hyderabad would soon have cent per cent sewerage treatment plant (STP) system which would reduce the contamination risk at Hussain Sagar and other tanks. “It’s a continuous effort to improve our urban infrastructure. We’ve done good work in certain areas like power, drinking water, SRDP, and maintenance of roads through CRMP. Now the focus is on improving our drainage and floodwater management through SNDP,” he added.

Participating in the ‘#AskKTR’ interactive session on Twitter, the Minister elaborately explained the future projects and new policies of the State government which are in the pipeline. He announced that land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) would begin soon. He declared that the Nagole Flyover will be ready by August this year. When asked if flyovers were the answer to the traffic congestion in Hyderabad, he said a robust public transportation was the solution, but flyovers too help.

Talking about the implementation of traffic rules in the city and the limitations of traffic police, Rama Rao said it was also the responsibility of the citizens to follow the rules. “Police can only enforce, but it is all of our collective will to improve that will help,” he added.

On strengthening healthcare infrastructure in post-pandemic times, the TRS working president said massive allocation had been made in the budget for improving healthcare infrastructure. While Hyderabad will get three new TIMS hospitals, the MGM at Warangal is being upgraded. “Also a medical college in each of the 33 districts will come up along with super specialty hospitals.” he said.

When asked about the operation of double-decker buses on Hyderabad roads again, the Minister revealed that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were working on it. On the delay in implementing the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS), he reminded that a case was pending in the State High Court and efforts were being made to resolve it expeditiously.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao termed Mission Bhagiratha as a ‘game-changer’ for millions of people in the State. He revealed that the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) was working on setting up electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations across the State. Sharing his views on crypto talent in India and plans to use blockchain in the Telangana government initiatives, he explained that the Telangana government was already using blockchain technology.

“I am all for the hybrid model and more importantly believe that Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns also can play a big role in the future growth of the IT sector,” the Minister shared his views about the Work-From-Home and Work-From-Office or the ‘Hybrid models’.

Further, the Minister also responded to numerous issues raised by the netizens with regard to roads, encroachments and other issues. He also directed the officials concerned to address these issues at the earliest.

