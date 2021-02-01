Sniffer dog Lucky laid to rest with full honours in Nalgonda

The sniffer dog had saved the lives of several policemen by detecting claymore mines planted by naxalites at Sansthan Narayanapur on May 3, 2014.

Nalgonda: The police officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Armed Reserve) Suresh Kumar, bid a tearful adieu and gave a guard of honour to Lucky, a sniffer dog, who died due to illness on Monday.The four-legged Braveheart had served in the district police for a period of nine years. He had been involved in the detection of land mines and claymore mines.

The sniffer dog had saved the lives of several policemen by detecting claymore mines planted by naxalites at Sansthan Narayanapur on May 3, 2014. Lucky’s custodian head constable Shiva Kumar said he always considered Lucky as his family member.

He received several medals due to the services of the sniffer dog, he said. Reserve Inspectors Narsimha Chary, Surjan Raj, Srinivas, Krishna Rao and Narsimha were among the police officials who paid respect to the sniffer dog.

