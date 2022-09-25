Social Activist presents Rs 1 lakh to 100 bereaved farmer families in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

(Farmers First Foundation founder Chakradhar Goud is posing for a picture after presenting Rs one lakh to of the family in Sididpet on Sunday) Founder of Farmers First foundation Chakradhar Goud has donated Rs 1 lakh each to 100 bereaved families in Siddipet on Sunday.

Chakradhar Goud, known for his philanthropic activity particularly in supporting farmers, was helping families of farmers who died by suicide. After collecting the details of 100 such families from across Telangana, Goud invited them to Siddipet where he hosted them over lunch before handing them a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Teacher and Social Activist Puli Raju hailed Goud’s gesture.

Talking to farmers, Goud said he would always support distressed farmers and their families. He said he would spend a major share of his earnings on farmers’ welfare.