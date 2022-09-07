Social media spreads smiles even in tough times

Over the past few days, Bengalurians affected by floods have been venting on social media. Several funny memes have also cropped up online.

Hyderabad: How many times have you been stuck in horrible traffic and then happened to see a hilarious meme (or should we say Reel) on social media about it and instantly felt better?

Social media has a way of making you feel good even in a bad situation. Experienced bad service at a restaurant? Joke about it in a Facebook group and instantly connect with strangers who have been through the same. Ever felt depressed after a break-up and saw relatable Reels about exes on Instagram and felt slightly okay? We have all been there.

“Bangalore must be the only tech hub in the world where software developers travel 2 hours to get to their offices so that they can build apps to deliver groceries in 10 minutes,” read a sarcastic post on WhatsApp.

Another meme that went viral had a screenshot from the Uber app with Uber Boat, Kayak, Jet Ski, and Submarine now as options.

“Sir @anandmahindra, a humble request to send more tractors to help keep up the #bengaluruspirit as #bengalurufloods. This farmer’s backbone is our only hope to move around our city during this emergency. #BengaluruRain #Bangalore (sic),” tweeted another person with a current video of Bengalurians commuting in a tractor.

A recent study suggested that Indians spend 30 mins every day looking at memes and it has gone up 80 percent in recent times. The hashtag #memes has over 229 million posts on Instagram.

After Liz Truss became the Prime Minister of the UK, a popular meme on Instagram read, “Imposter syndrome be gone. If Liz Truss can be Prime Minister you can do literally anything (sic).”

Which meme cracked you up in recent times when in a sticky situation? Let us know…