Soha Ali Khan posts picture of dad Mansoor ‘Tiger’ Pataudi with ‘Bishan uncle’

By ANI Published Date - 04:39 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

New Delhi: Remembering Bishan Singh Bedi, actor Soha Ali Khan dug out an old picture featuring her late father and former India Captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with the legendary spinner.

In the vintage photograph, the legendary duo can be seen in action playing for the country.

“RIP Bishan uncle. Somewhere over the rainbow,” Soha captioned the post.

Bedi breathed his last on Monday in Delhi. He was 77.

Saba Pataudi also dropped a vintage photograph featuring Mansoor Pataudi and Bishan Singh Bedi.

“Can’t believe you’ve left us. May your soul rest in peace,” Saba wrote.

The legendary spinner represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, taking a combined of 273 wickets. Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi’s elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success.

With an astounding 1560 first-class wickets to his credit, Mr Bedi also led India in 22 Tests, with three of the six wins coming on foreign soil. He also featured in India’s inaugural ODI, played on July 13, 1974, in Leeds. At the time of his retirement, Bedi held the distinction of being India’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Post-retirement, he briefly served as Manager and was also a national selector. His illustrious cricketing journey was aptly recognised with several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and BCCI’s CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.