Some tricks to make studying fun

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Studying for long hours can be strenuous – continuously memorising equations, formulas and reading about current affairs can get tiresome sometimes. Did you know that preparing for competitive exams can also be fun?

You just have to know the right way to do it. In this article, let’s discuss some pointers on how to ease up the process of learning.

Play trivia games

Playing word games like Word Association, Hangman, Word search, Crossword, Word Scramble, Scrabble, Scattergories and Wordle can really sharpen your brain. In between your study sessions, try playing these kinds of trivia games which would help you relax and also boost up your concentration.

Apart from online games, people can also try out indoor games like chess, and outdoor games involving some physical activity.

Listen to music

Put on some relaxing tunes that can energise you instantly. Try to avoid songs with lyrics because they might distract you. Type meditative or soothing music on YouTube or music apps like Spotify and Gaana, whichever you prefer, and let them play in the background.

Meditation

Do mental exercises such as focusing on your breathing or repeating a mantra in order to achieve a higher level of concentration. Making time for some breathing exercises and Yoga will surely make one focus to achieve the desired result.

Reward yourself

Remember the time your mom would give you a treat every time you crack a difficult question or chapter? You can do the same with your studies by rewarding yourself with a healthy snack every time you finish a tough chapter or solve a problem.

Use interesting stationery

Using boring ball pens might make your study hours monotonous in a few days. Instead, you can experiment with different kinds of stationery like beautiful notebooks or notepads and different colour pens to scribble your notes. You can also use some interesting pen stands and book marks, so that you get motivated to get back to studies. Don’t overdo it though, because the idea is to study and not get too distracted by the paraphernalia.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .