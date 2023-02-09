Son beheads mother over property dispute, surrenders before police in Jangaon

The deceased was Kurakula Ramanamma (60). The accused, Kurakula Kannappa (33), runs a chicken centre at the village besides working as a daily-wage employee in a bank.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:38 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Representational Image.

Jangaon: A man allegedly beheaded his mother with a meat cleaver following a property dispute in Marigadi village in the district in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was Kurakula Ramanamma (60). The accused, Kurakula Kannappa (33), runs a chicken centre at the village besides working as a daily-wage employee in a bank. After killing his mother, Kannappa surrendered before the rural police.

It is said that Ramanamma had registered four acres of land from their 10 acres to her daughter who was married to a man from another caste. Following this, Kannappa was angry and the argument led to the gruesome murder, Inspector E Srinivas said.

Ramanamma’s body was shifted to Jangaon government hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case.