B.Tech student ends life due to loss in online cricket betting in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:08 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Representational Image

Jangaon: A B.Tech third year student committed suicide by hanging as he suffered losses in online cricket betting at Yellareddygudem village of Raghunathpalli mandal in the district, said Raghunathpalli SI Veerender.

The deceased was Naseer (21), son of Bairagoni Satyanarayana. The SI said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan on Sunday evening.

“He suffered financial losses due to online cricket betting. He borrowed money from others to play online betting. As he was unable to repay the loans, he committed suicide,” the SI said, and urged the youth to keep away from the online betting platforms.

He also suggested to the parents keep a watch on the activities of the youngsters to protect them from falling prey to online frauds and betting.