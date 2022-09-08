Regina Cassandra wants to do diversified roles

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:27 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

The gorgeous star is pinning all hopes on her next movie titled ‘Saakini Daakini’ releasing on September 16. As interesting as its title, the teaser of the thriller comedy, launched last month, has been hugely appreciated for its unique narrative of two female trainee cops, played by Regina and her co-actor Nivetha Thomas.

Hyderabad: Regina Cassandra, who made a stellar Bollywood debut with ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ alongside Sonam Kapoor, strongly believes in taking the road less travelled and portray distinct characters that are not only challenging but also pushes her out of her comfort zone as an actor.

While Regina has portrayed different characters in her journey as an actor, she is happy to be a part of a film like ‘Saakini Daakini’ and a diversified role like the one she plays in the film.

Regina informs, “‘Saakini Daakini’ is a milestone film in my life because 11 years ago when I started off, my first Telugu film happened to be a remake as well and then today I am one of the two female leads in another remake of mine and that feels good to see how my career graph has progressed over the years.”

One of the most admired and loved personalities in Telugu cinema, Regina also gets a lot of attention for her interesting posts on social media and is also paparazzi’s favourite.

On the work front, Regina has a bunch of films in Tamil and Telugu in various stages of production, including ‘Soorpanagai’, ‘Karungaapiyam’ and ‘Borrder’. The actor also keeps herself busy with various sports including surfing and cycling.