Sonam Kapoor extends heartfelt wishes to mother-in-law Priya Ahuja who turns a year older today

Priya Ahuja, actor Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law, is celebrating her birthday today

Hyderabad: After the birth of their son Vayu Kapoor-Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who embraced parenthood in August of last year, have been in a euphoric state. Although the couple hasn’t yet disclosed their son’s face, they frequently post pictures of Vayu on Instagram while masking his face with emoticons.

They post photos of their wonderful time with him, and each time the diva posts a photo of the child, her followers go wild.

Priya Ahuja, actor Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law, is celebrating her birthday today. Taking to Instagram, the actor has posted a sweet photo of the proud grandmom holding Vayu Kapoor-Ahuja, actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja’s son who was born in August last year, to mark the occasion. She also posted a series of images of herself with Priya Ahuja, Anand Ahuja, and his brother Anant Ahuja.

Sonam wrote on her official Insta account, “Happy Happy birthday to the best mom in law in the world.. thank you for being the classiest, chicest and kindest. Also for bringing up @anandahuja and @ase_msb so beautifully.. I hope I can learn from you so Vayu turns out as kind, aware, progressive loving and evolved as your boys who really actually are the best of men! what an amazing example you’ve set mom. Love you! (sic)”

While updating the photographs, Sonam was all praise for her mother-in-law and expressed a wish in her post that she hoped her son Vayu would grow up to be compassionate, intelligent, and forward-thinking as Anand Ahuja and his brother Anant because of how amazingly Priya Ahuja had raised them.

The first photo shows Priya Ahuja holding Vayu and gazing fondly at her grandchild. In one photo, Anand Ahuja and his brother Anant are pictured with their mother; in another, Sonam is seen posing beside Anand and Priya Ahuja.

