Sonam Kapoor makes a statement in new campaign

By IANS Published Date - 05:34 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is renowned for her excellent sense of style, looks stunning in her hair campaign for the high-end haircare line Kerastase.

“For me self-care is something I’ve always believed in! When you’re travelling, working, and trying to play multiple roles at the same time it’s so important to make sure that you invest in the right kind of care. Kerastase is a brand I deeply resonate with. It not only stands for innovative luxurious hair products, but also for the message they deliver to women: dare to be who you want, because you have the potential! I’m so excited for our collaboration!” says Sonam Kapoor.

“For us at Kerastase, it’s all about our consumers, the women who trust us. We use science and technology in hair care to help hair reach its full potential. Our brand line is You dare, We care – it’s a simple promise to women telling them to go after what they want – that new hair colour or new hair cut or new hair style, because they have a brand that will care for their hair- that will repair it, nourish it and make it shine!” says Anjali Pai, GM Kerastase India.

Sonam brings to life this philosophy! She is confident, puts herself first when she needs to and understands the need for balance! She is not afraid to take time to care for herself, her hair, her body, her mind, and this is what makes her an inspiration to millions of women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)