Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal expecting first child

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 18 February 2024, 06:17 PM

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal took to social media to share a ‘Good Newwz’ on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Bhediya’ actor dropped a loved-up picture with his childhood sweetheart and captioned it, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.”

In the monochrome picture that has now gone viral online, Varun can be seen kissing his pregnant wife’s belly while their pet dog is seen striking a pose for the cameras.

Celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left congratulatory messages in the comments section. “Omg. Best news,” Samantha wrote. “Congratulations u guys. welcome to the best hood (sic),” penned Neha.

“Love you both. So so happy for you and the family! Welcome to best feeling in the world,” wrote Varun’s close friend and mentor Karan Johar.

Varun married his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on 24 January 2021. The star couple often make public appearances together.