Sonam Wangchuk Climate Fast Enters Day 21; Here’s what he says

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 26 March 2024, 04:38 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: As the ‘fast unto death’ protest led by renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk entered its 21st day on Tuesday, he issued a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to uphold promises made to the people of Ladakh.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Wangchuk, who is a Ladakh-based engineer and educator said, “350 people slept in – 10 °C. 5000 people in the day here. But still not a word from the government. We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness & wisdom in this country & not just shortsighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah ji will soon prove that they are statesmen.”

Explaining the difference between a politician and a statesman, Wangchuk emphasized that a statesman places himself in service to the nation, while a politician seeks personal gain.

Earlier on Monday, Wangchuk said: “I request Prime Minister Modi to fulfil what he had promised to the people of Ladakh based on which he won the past two elections by a majority.”

Wangchuk’s protest, which commenced on March 6 from Leh, garnered significant attention as he addressed crowds at high altitude, symbolizing the urgency of his cause. The protest, organized in stages of 21 days each, underscores the escalating concerns surrounding the preservation of Ladakh’s delicate ecosystem and cultural heritage.