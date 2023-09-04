Sonia Gandhi calls Congress Parliamentary Strategy group meeting tomorrow

Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Strategy group on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming special session of Parliament

By ANI Published Date - 01:35 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Strategy group on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming special session of Parliament, party sources said.

Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital on Monday. She was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday.

As per the information, there would be a discussion on party’s plan to tackle questions and issues likely to be raised in the Parliament Session.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called a meeting of MPs of the INDIA alliance to discuss the strategy for the special parliamentary session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The agenda for the special session, however, was not revealed yet.

Posting the information on social media app X, Joshi also attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The Centre on Saturday constituted an eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.

The members of the committee, apart from former President Kovind, include Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad; former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.