Delhi: Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital after treatment

By ANI Published Date - 12:40 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday was discharged from a hospital in Delhi after treatment. Gandhi was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday.

Earlier, the Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

The former Congress president’s recent appearance was at the opposition alliance INDIA meeting held in Mumbai on September 1.

