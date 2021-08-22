Sonu Sood celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sisters Malvika, Monika

Hyderabad: If Sonu Sood can protect the citizens of the country in probably one of the worst times we have seen, one can only wonder the role he has been playing in his sisters’ lives. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Malvika Sood and Monika Sood celebrated the special day with their brother. Malvika visited her brother on Sunday to tie him a Rakhi.

The pictures instantly went viral on social media. Sonu is seen proudly flaunting his Rakhi, as his sister Malvika is seen holding the rakhi thali. The siblings were decked up in traditional wear – Sonu wore a black kurta while Malvika opted for a pink kurti.

“Happy Rakshabandhan. Really proud of both my sisters @malvika_sachar & @monikasoodsharma for the great work that you have been doing for the society. Love you loads (sic),” Sonu captioned the snaps, tagging his sisters. Sonu even shared a pic with his sister from their childhood.

Sonu’s sister Malvika, too, shared some pics from the family get-together on her Instagram Stories.