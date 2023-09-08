TSRTC Raksha Bandhan lucky draw: 33 winners receive cash prizes

From now on, the TSRTC management has decided to organize similar lucky draws events every year during Dasara, Sankranti and Ugadi festivals for those who book online tickets in advance.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:15 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: A total of 33 lucky draw winners received cash prizes in the Raksha Bandhan lucky draw prize distribution event held at MGBS bus stand on Friday by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The winners received cash prizes from TSRTC, Managing Director, VC Sajjanar on Friday.

“The Raksha Bandhan lucky draw initiative received an incredible response and around 3 lakh women passengers participated. The women who won the prizes come from different backgrounds and walks of life. However, all of them were travelling in RTC buses for the past several years,” Sajjanar said.

From now on, the TSRTC management has decided to organize similar lucky draws events every year during Dasara, Sankranti and Ugadi festivals for those who book online tickets in advance.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a lucky draw was organised for women RTC passengers on August 30 and 31 across the State. The cash awards for first prize was Rs.25, 000, for second it was Rs.15, 000 and Rs, 10, 000 for third prize.

Also Read Medical colleges launch should be a grand fete, says KTR