Sonu Sood terms Jubilee Hills gang-rape an ‘unfortunate incident’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Sood termed the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case an unfortunate incident and demanded that the police initiate stringent action against the culprits.

“The police will ensure justice to the family of the victim. There should be no differentiation between major or minor when it comes to such heinous crimes,” he said.

In the city to attend a private event, the actor also said it was improper to find fault with the pubs as such activities revolve around the upbringing of their children by parents.

A 17-year-old girl was raped by a group of five persons in a car on May 28. The victim had gone to a pub to attend a party where the suspects met her and on the pretext of dropping her home sexually assaulted her. All the persons involved in the crime were arrested.