Sony launches BRAVIA X80J Google TV series in India

By | Published: 4:35 pm 4:06 pm

New Delhi: Sony India on Friday unveiled all-new X80J Google TV series with 4K Ultra HD LED display at Rs 1,30,000.

The new X80J TV series is available in 189 cm (75-inch), 165 cm (65-inch), 140 cm (55-inch), 126 cm (50-inch) and 108 cm (43-inch).

The new lineup integrates Google TV that allow users to browse upto more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across your streaming services.

“The new BRAVIA X80J lineup powered with Dolby Vision is an HDR solution that creates an immersive, engaging cinematic experience in your home bringing scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks, and vibrant colours,” the company said in a statement.

“With Dolby Atmos, sound from the new BRAVIA X80J 4K televisions come from above as well as from the sides so you can hear objects moving overhead with more realism for a truly multi-dimensional experience,” it added.

The series comes with a wide colour gamut and unique TRILUMINOS PRO algorithm that can detect colour from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail.

Apple Home Kit and AirPlay support integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with Sony TV for effortless content streaming, the company said.

The series also features an in-built microphone for viewers to have a truly hands-free experience.

Users can simply talk to the TV using the Google Assistant to find what they want quickly, or to play TV shows, movies, and more without using the TV remote.

The company said that, currently, the 65-inch model of the newly launched TV series is available across all Sony centres as well as major online and offline stores. The availability of other models will be announced soon.