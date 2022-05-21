Sony Sports Network to telecast live broadcast of Roland-Garros 2022 in four Indian languages

By Mitu David Published: Updated On - 04:02 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Sony Sports Network gears up to broadcast the year’s second Grand Slam event, the Roland-Garros 2022, starting May 22, from 1.30 pm onwards. This is the first year that the Sports Network will be showing the prestigious Grand Slam and the broadcaster is going all out with ‘live’ coverage of the event in four languages. For the first time in India, audiences will get to watch the Roland Garros in a language of their choice, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 channels as well as live-stream the tournament on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

Sony Sports Network will provide the viewers with an unapparelled viewing experience of the marquee event with a holistic coverage of the tournament with four language feeds and a live studio show. The tournament will see the return of Extraaa Serve, which is the broadcaster’s flagship show for Grand Slam tournaments.

Hosted by Sarthak Lal, it will feature expert panellists like Olympian Somdev Devvarman, Davis Cup player Purav Raja, and former tennis player Gaurav Natekar. The Hindi commentary on Sony Ten 3 channel will be provided by Manish Batavia, Atish Thukral, and Gaurav Natekar. Current Indian player Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Arun Venugopal will be part of the Tamil commentary panel, while Asian Game medallist Vishnu Vardhan and Sandeep Kumar will be seen doing Telugu language commentary on the channel.

Roland Garros has always been circled by tennis fans as this is the only Grand Slam where they get to watch the top-ranked tennis players from across the world perform on the clay court. While the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal is an absolute fan favourite, last year’s champion Novak Djokovic will also look to defend his title and look to join Nadal in the 21 Grand Slam winners club. Apart from the tennis giants, Carlos Alcaraz has also caught the interest of fans with his brilliant performances. In the women’s matches, World No. 1, Iga Swiatek will look to extend her stupendous performance and win her second Grand Slam title against the likes of Barbora Krejcikova, and Paula Badosa. The marquee tournament will also see participation from top-seeded Indian players like Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, among others.