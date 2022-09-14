Sound sleep is key for an active mind

Waking up after a good night’s sleep ensures one feel refreshed and energetic. And for those gearing up for competitive examinations, this is the mantra that helps in better preparation and in ultimate analysis, improved performance and success.

A well rested mind from sound sleep is more receptive in absorbing the studies and retain it. At the same time, sleep deprivation ends up doing more than good as the brain loses efficiency and doesn’t function at its best.

The universal advise on sleep is that one needs at least seven to eight hours of sleep at night for the body and brain to function normally. Thus, in the run-up to the examination, it is imperative that this much time to rest and relax and get up refreshed is very important.

Late-night cramming, copious amounts of energy drinks or coffee, and binge-eating — this lifestyle pattern is what most youngsters adapt to while preparing for exams with the general assumption being that studying extra time will benefit you in your exams. However, psychologists say pulling all-nighters does more harm than good and that your brain loses efficiency with each hour of sleep deprivation.

Staying up all night results in a sharp decrease in performance for specific learning and memory tasks. It further increases stress levels, leading to depression and in short, a sleep-deprived brain is dysfunctional.

Set a scheduled time for sleep and stick to it. Make your body know when it’s time to go to bed and when it’s time to wake up. It not only tends to increase the amount of sleep you get each night, but it can also improve the quality of that sleep. Irregular sleep schedules have been linked to poor performance in exams, while consistent sleep can improve academic performance.

We often hear the lament, “I just can’t turn my brain off at night.” This is one common complaint among those who struggle with insomnia and other sleep disorders. Pondering over thoughts of the day will keep the brain active leading to difficulty in sleeping. Writing down your thoughts before sleep or meditation can help. Also, don’t force yourself to fall asleep. In case you can’t sleep, leave the bedroom, read or relax somewhere else. Return to the room when you feel sleepy again.