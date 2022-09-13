Take a break from studies, indulge in fun activities with your pet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Do you have a pet? Taking a fun break in between your stressful and rigorous study hours can be more relaxing if you do some activities together with your pet. For instance, taking your dog for a little longer walk than the regular routine can be beneficial for both of you.

But with the unpredictable weather and sudden downpours, it may not be a good idea to step out for a long walk now. So, here are some other fun things you can to with your pet at home when you want to take that brief break from studies:

If you like drawing, sketching or painting, get that paper and pencil and start drawing and painting your pet and share it on social media. You may not be Leonardo da Vinci or Michelangelo, but you’re the best human in your pet’s eyes.

Try playing tug of war with your dog — with a rope or an old cotton chunni that can withstand the fellow’s sharp teeth. Pets enjoy this activity as much as we do. And the best part is your pet will learn self-control and how to use his/her energy in a productive activity. You could also play a round of fetch or hide-and-seek.

If you have enough space indoors, take out that frisbee or rubber ball which must be lying somewhere and have a go at it with your pet. It will energise you both in no time. If you don’t have any toy handy, throw a plastic bottle and see your furry friend crunch it with all his/her might. Trust us, it’s fun to watch those fellows go at it.

Have you ever tried a workout session with your pet? It can be fun too to do yoga, floor exercises or aerobics with that little ball of fur. Or how about taking a power nap together and relax both your body and mind!

Pets, say experts and psychologists, have a very positive influence on human beings and can be one’s best stress busters.