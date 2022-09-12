Soundarya Rajinikanth gives birth to second son Veer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:16 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

This is her first child with her second husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. Soundarya married actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11, 2019.

Hyderabad: Soundarya Rajinikanth, a film director and the younger daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, welcomed her second son, Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi, with her husband Vishagan. Soundarya also posted a few pictures of her during her pregnancy and shared that her first son Ved is also thrilled to welcome his little brother. The face of the baby has not been revealed but a picture of the baby holding a hand was posted.

This is her first child with her second husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. Soundarya married actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11, 2019.

— Sevitha Maturi