Sourav Ganguly lauds Virender Sehwag for IPL success

Sehwag, ran a show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ on his YouTube and Facebook throughout the season sharing his experiences and views on the matches.

Published: 2:01 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was in for a pleasant surprise as his former teammate and the current president of Board of Control for Cricket in India Sourav Ganguly lauded the opener for the success of Indian Premier League.

This year’s edition garnered huge ratings despite the pandemic forcing the league out of India.

Taking to Instagram, Ganguly wrote, “Kya baat hair Veeru, u r looking fit and handsome… one of the reasons of IPL ratings so high was becoz of Veeru ka baithak.” Sehwag, however, was modest and replied ‘dada aap ki or secretary jay ki wajah se ipl possible ho paha hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)



Sehwag was vocal in his criticism of players who failed to perform. He went after Glenn Maxwell, calling the costly cheerleader who is on a vacation. Maxwell failed to perform for Kings XI Punjab.

