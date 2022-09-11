Maximum train speed increases to 130 kmph in SCR Zone

Hyderabad: The maximum permissible speed of train services has been increased to 130 kmph from 110 kmph with effect from September 12, in the majority sections of Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Guntakal divisions by the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone.

The SCR in a press release said the milestone was reached by the zone with a systematic and planned approach in strengthening of track and its infrastructure by removing bottlenecks in these sections on a fast pace.

These infrastructure development works, maintenance works and signalling aspects were carried out continuously after the due sanction accorded by RDSO/Lucknow in the year 2020. After carrying out extensive upgradation works, it has now been permitted to increase the sectional speed of train services from 110 kmph to 130 kmph on both Up & Down lines of these sections with effect from September, 12, the SCR said.

The sections covered under this speed implementation concept include Secunderabad-Kazipet-Balharshah, Kazipet-Kondapalli sections in Secunderabad Division, Kondapalli-Vijayawada-Gudur of Vijayawada Division, Renigunta-Guntakal-Wadi of Guntakal Division.

These sections cover the entire High-Density Route, Golden Quadrilateral and Golden Diagonal routes of SCR, except for the section between Vijayawada – Duvvada of Golden Diagonal route, where the works are in fast progress for implementation of increased speed.

The enhancement of maximum permissible speed in these sections is likely to result in the improvement of average speed of the both passenger-carrying trains as well as goods trains. This will have a positive impact on the punctuality of the trains, the SCR said adding that the increase of maximum permissible speed will enhance the sectional capacity of these critical and saturated sections.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager In-charge, SCR complimented the officials and staff of Team SCR for working relentlessly to complete the related works in enhancement of sectional speed to 130 kmph.