SCR to operate special trains between Secunderabad and Yesvantpur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the ongoing festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) is running special trains between Secunderabad-Yesvantpur.

Accordingly, the special trains include Secunderabad – Yesvantpur (07151) on October 10 and Yesvantpur-Secunderabad (07152) on October 11. The special trains consist of First AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper Class and General Second sitting coaches.

Meanwhile, the SCR will also run a one-way special train between Purna to Tirupati on October 10. It consists of Sleeper Class coaches.