Southern States maintaining excellent grid discipline: SRPC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

(Representational Image) TSGenco and Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao reviewed the proposal of CTU for construction of Inter-State Transmission System required for upcoming renewable energy projects including solar and wind in the southern region.

Hyderabad: Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) Chairperson and TSGenco and Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao on Friday said the SRPC has become a coherent force among its constituents – Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and union Territory of Puducherry, endeavouring at its best to inculcate the grid discipline to foster the grid security for providing most reliable power supply to southern States.

At the 43rd SRPC meeting presided by him through a video conference, Rao reviewed the proposal of Central Transmission Utility (CTU) for construction of Inter-State Transmission System required for upcoming renewable energy projects including solar and wind in the southern region.

Rao requested the CTU to plan the inter-state transmission system at optimum level duly utilising the already available spare capacities of the transmission system to avoid unnecessary burden on end consumers.

The SRPC also reviewed the implementation of the automatic meter reading system, the necessity of a unified network management system for the inter-state transmission network and strengthening of cyber security measures in the southern region.

TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy and CMDs of all Southern State power utilities participated.