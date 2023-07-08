SP inspects spot of road accident in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar said that overspeeding was contributing to road mishaps and the police was taking a slew of measures for reducing accidents in the district. He along with Utnoor DSP Nagender inspected the spot of a road mishap which claimed lives of four persons at Mekalagandi village in Gudihathnoor mandal on Saturday.

Uday Kumar said that drunk-and-drive tests were being carried out to control the road accidents, besides identifying black spots that register a higher number of mishaps. The stretch between Gudihathnoor to Adilabad has many curves. Drivers tend to turn off engines to save fuel from a higher point to slope on this stretch, resulting in accidents, he reasoned.

The superintendent further said that a report was being submitted over road mishaps for every three months. He stated that the district recorded a dip in road mishaps when compared to previous year. He advised drivers of auto-rickshaws and riders of two-wheelers to go slow and to follow traffic norms. He told officials concerned to station an ambulance on Hyderabad-Nagpur highway.