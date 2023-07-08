| Four Killed Five Injured As Unknown Vehicle Rams Auto Rickshaw In Adilabad

Four killed, five injured as unknown vehicle rams auto-rickshaw in Adilabad

Shailaja, Salomi, Gangi and Pochanna received fatal injuries when the auto-rickshaw fell in a side drain after the unknown vehicle hit the-three wheeler from behind around 4 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:03 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Adilabad: Three women and an auto-rickshaw driver were killed on the spot, while five others including four children sustained injuries when an unidentified vehicle rammed the three-wheeler in which they were travelling at Mekalagandi village in Gudihathnoor mandal on the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway on Saturday.

Police identified the victims as Shailaja (35), Salomi (62), Enugula Gangamma (50) and her husband Pochanna (65) belonging to Shantinagar of Adilabad town. The injured persons were Madavi Premsagar, Madavi Deepak (15), Teja Vardhan (12), Aradhya (2) and Chinni, an eight month-old baby girl, all from Shanti nagar.

Shailaja, Salomi, Gangi and Pochanna received fatal injuries when the auto-rickshaw fell in a side drain after the unknown vehicle hit the-three wheeler from behind around 4 am.

The injured persons were shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Their medical condition is learnt to be stable.

The nine persons from two families were returning to Adilabad after attending a prayer in a church in Echoda mandal centre on Friday night.

Police scanned CCTV footage recorded on toll plazas on the national highway to detect the vehicle. The bodies were shifted to the RIMS-Adilabad morgue.