Spain documentarian visits wellness centre in Nirmal

Inaki Edoroso visited the Aradhana Ayurveda Wellness and Research Centre on the outskirts of Bhainsa mandal centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Dignitaries with management of Aradhana Ayurveda Wellness and Research Centre in Bhainsa on Sunday

Nirmal: Noted documentarian from Spain Inaki Edoroso visited the Aradhana Ayurveda Wellness and Research Centre on the outskirts of Bhainsa mandal centre as part of a monthly health programme held at the institute on Sunday.

Edoroso, a documentarian, musician and photographer from Spain performed Naada yoga to mark the occasion. Dr Prachiti Manish Patwardhan, senior Ayurvedic doctor and international speaker of Ayurveda Institute and Escula Superior De, Spain said Ayurveda was being applied to treat a wide range of diseases across the globe.

Dr MA Nayeem, associate professor in organization behavior from JNTU-Hyderabad, Dr Raji Reddy, founder of AWARC and others also spoke.