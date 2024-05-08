Nirmal: Farmers protest over delays in paddy procurement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 08:39 PM

Nirmal: Farmers staged a rasta-roko on the road protesting against the delay in procurement of paddy and tacky arrangements at a paddy procurement centre at Chamanpalli village in Laxmanchanda mandal on Wednesday.

The farmers blocked traffic on the road leading to the surrounding villages for a while. They said they were facing inconvenience due to delay in procuring the paddy and due to lack of basic amenities at the centre. They were forced to wait for long to sell their produce and to get the payment, they said.

Santha Sagar Reddy, a farmer, said farmers were not provided with gunny bags at the centre, delaying the procurement. Mujjiga Lingaiah, another farmer, said he was waiting to sell the paddy for a fortnight. Such inconvenience was not experienced in the last 10 years, they said.