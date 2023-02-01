Speaker Pocharam seeks peaceful, elaborate discussion in Telangana Assembly

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy sought the cooperation of government and officials to ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the Assembly session

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy sought the cooperation of the government and officials to ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the Assembly and Council session, which will commence from Friday. He wanted the members to extend their cooperation to conduct peacful and elaborate discussion on all issues by maintaining the dignity and prestige of the Legislature.

Participating in the review meeting held at the State Assembly, the Speaker asked officials to provide information sought by the members at the earliest. Replies to questions posed by the members that were pending during last session should also be shared immediately, he directed the officials.

Also Read Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of TS Assembly Budget sessions from Friday

Senior officials from all the departments should be present during all the days while the session was in vogue. A nodal officer should be appointed from each department to this effect, he said.

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy sought the support and cooperation of the police department to conduct the sessions peacefully. He wanted them to ensure that only those with valid passes enter the Assembly and the Council premises during the session.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government Chief Whip in the Assembly Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Government Whip in the Council MS Prabhakar Rao, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and other senior officials, attended the meeting.