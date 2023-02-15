Special buses for passengers affected after Godavari Express derailment

The passengers of Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar Special Express and Falaknuma Express were forced to engage private taxis from Bibinagar and Nalgonda respectively to reach their destinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:02 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Bibinagar: Stranded passengers of the Godavari Express train (Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad) that got derailed, near Bibinagar, Wednesday morning. Six coaches of the train derailed. (PTI Photo)

This was after the trains were stopped due to the derailment of the Godavari Express.

The Railways also arranged special buses from these railway stations to take the passengers to their destinations.

However, with some of the buses getting delayed, passengers were seen engaging private taxis to reach their destinations.

The Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar special express was stopped at Bibinagar railway station in Yadadri-Bhongir district while the Falaknuma Express was stopped at the Nalgonda railway station after the Godavari Express derailed near Ghatkesar early this morning.